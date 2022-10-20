The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week.
A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
Smith was moved from Newman Regional Health to “an out-of-town hospital,” the statement said.
Sheriff Jeff Cope said deputies are currently investigating the incident and would like information on the possible location of 37-year-old Logan Casteel, who’s address is currently unknown. Casteel may be armed and is to be considered dangerous.
If you have information on the location of Casteel, please contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crimestoppers 620-342-2273 or the P3tips.com web or app. Or dial 911.
