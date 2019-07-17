Laurence "Larry" Dean Gibson of Emporia died July 10, 2019 at the Filint Hills Care Center. He was 87.
He was in the Air Force and was a police officer.
No services are planned at this time. Yazel- Megli- Zeiner Funeral Homes in Herington has the arrangements.
