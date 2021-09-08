Donald E. Wienck, 87, of Hanover, KS, died September 4, 2021 at the Hanover Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hanover Mortuary. Masks are required. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church, northeast of Hanover.
Survivors include his wife, Lorna, Hanover; children, Janet (Randy) Wieters, Emporia, KS, Diane (Bill) Lux, Beatrice, NE, and Gary (Beth) Wienck, Marysville, KS.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of the Hanover Mortuary.
