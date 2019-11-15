Craig Doty saw several things on Thursday night that he felt were comparable to Emporia State’s victory over Kansas Wesleyan earlier in the week.
But it was largely a different group of players making the biggest impact.
Tuesday it was the guards such as Keyon Thomas and Justin Williams doing much of the scoring. Thursday against Tabor College, the post play became much more significant as the large figures of Devin Rottweiler and Mason Thiessen provided a much more stable look.
“We’re really deep in terms of ability,” Doty said. “We’re at a point where we have to find consistency. Different guys stepped up tonight than stepped up against Kansas Wesleyan. It’s almost a 360-reversal. That’s a good sign for us that I think on a nightly basis, we can find guys to get going for us, but we would just like to develop some consistency moving forward.
“It’s expected with a young team, but we want to see progress in that direction.”
Rottweiler finished with 10 points, while Thiessen had six and the two combined for six rebounds on a night the Hornets won the battle of the boards by a commanding 12.
“Both Devin and Mason were able to get low post position,” Doty said. “It was something we wanted to key on. We saw ... how (Tabor) guarded the post, there was going to be some advantages there for us to be able to get the ball (inside). Devin is almost like a black hole, if (the ball) goes in there, he’s probably not passing it out and I’m actually okay with that because he can not only finish over both shoulders, but if he catches it a little further out, he can create action going back. He did a good job.”
Tabor cut its deficit to 10 five minutes into the second half, but an 11-2 run through the following six minutes pushed the margin up to stay.
“We feel throughout the season, we can take advantage in the post and ... in transition, that’s probably where our most consistent part of our team is in terms of success, that’s getting out and going and running.
“Brenden Van Dyke is pretty electric.”
Van Dyke put his lengthy athleticism on display much of the night, but two dunks in the first half certainly would lead most highlight reels. The latter was a single-handed smash.
“We are working to make him a really good player,” Doty said. “He’s a work in progress ... but from an athlete standpoint, he’s the best ... that I’ve ever coached and his motor just goes all the time.”
He finished the night with a team-high 14 points and tied for the Hornets’ lead in rebounding.
But he frequently flew to both ends of the court, which also drew praise from Doty.
“We don’t draw sets up for Brenden,” he said. “(He’s) going to be our fourth or fifth option on offense, but he’s still going to have a productivity level that’s going to be number one or two on our team just because of how active he is and how much of a nose for the ball he has.”
The Hornets’ junior forward said Thursday showed several signs of improvement from the game prior.
“We got a lot more defensive rebounds, we attacked the glass a lot harder and we played with a lot (better) pace,” Van Dyke said.
ESU (2-2) will continue its early string of home games on November 18, when Sterling College will come to White Auditorium.
“I want to take some wins out of it,” Rottweiler said of the week. “I hope we can continue to improve with these games. These games matter, but ... if we can improve and play our best basketball as we’re going into conference play, that’s what’s really important.”
Tabor 26 25 — 51
ESU 39 43 — 82
Tabor: Rust 1-4 0-0 3, Marcikic 1-4 1-1 3, Zinn 4-9 4-5 14, Stewart 1-3 0-0 3, Berry 3-7 0-0 7, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Whitlock 0-1 0-0 0, Baez 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 1-8 0-0 2, Ahrens 0-4 0-0 0, Werth 0-1 2-2 2, Srisamutr 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Juarez 2-4 0-0 5.
ESU (2-2): Fort 2-4 0-0 5, Rottweiler 5-7 0-1 10, Thomas 1-5 5-6 7, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 3-9 2-2 9, Thiessen 3-6 0-0 6, Van Dyke 6-10 2-4 14, Bailey 2-3 0-0 5, Turner 5-9 1-2 12, Williams 1-3 2-2 5, McGuire 3-3 0-0 9, Balcome 0-1 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: Tabor 6-35 (Rust 1-4, Marcikic 0-1, Zinn 2-7, Stewart 1-2, Berry 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Brown 0-3, Davis 0-5, Ahrens 0-3, Werth 0-1, Srisamutr 0-1, Juarez 1-3); ESU 8-23 (Fort 1-2, Rottweiler 0-1, Thomas 0-3, Perkins 0-1, Owens 1-4, Thiessen 0-1, Bailey 1-2, Turner 1-2, Williams 1-3, McGuire 3-3.
Rebounds: Tabor 30 (Rust 5); ESU 42 (Four with 5); Assists: Tabor 9 (2 with 3), ESU 19 (Thomas 7).
