KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mollie Mounsey scored the first five points for Emporia State during Thursday afternoon’s MIAA Tournament quarterfinal meeting with seventh-seed Northwest Missouri.
That was just a harbinger of what was to come for the Bearcats.
Mounsey feasted with a season-high 30 points while helping lead the second-seeded Lady Hornets to an 80-52 victory over the Bearcats.
“Down the stretch, we’ve had more and more players that have stepped up and made plays and gotten more confidence,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “Our bench has played good for us at times, then our starters have answered the ball too. Today, Tre’Zure (Jobe) and Mollie both, the two of them, just really put on their back and carried us all the way through and just really took advantage of opportunities that came their way.”
Jobe and Mounsey were recognized for receiving All-MIAA honors prior to the game and the pair immediately put on display what had helped earn their accolades.
ESU had a 21-9 lead at the end of the first, with 17 points coming from the Hornets’ leading tandem. The second quarter saw both teams’ shots dry up, as the defenses took hold. ESU’s lead largely spent the entire period hovering between 12 and 16 points.
“We wanted to make sure we got out and try to amp up the pressure and get the pace going in our favor right away,” Wynn said. “Our players did that. Both teams got fatigued in the second quarter but then our players were able to continue to make enough plays to finish it off and win the game, so I’m just super-proud of their efforts.”
The end result was a much different look than when the two teams originally played in the regular season, a game that ESU still won by 13.
Then again, the Lady Hornets were still learning life without senior Jessica Wayne at that point, who had torn her ACL a few weeks prior.
This time, Wayne — damaged knee and all — was back and topping off the Lady Hornets’ pressure zone defense. She had also earned Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the MIAA after missing much of the month of January.
Her offensive box score was relatively void of life, missing all four shots attempts with five rebounds. Her defensive stats, however, with three steals and two blocks, showed a heartbeat with the old-fashioned eye test more than establishing her irreplaceable value on the court.
“It makes a huge difference,” NWMSU Head Coach Austin Meyer said. “She’s obviously not 100 percent and she’s as tough as they get, just her wingspan, her length, she’s still out there playing hard on a torn ACL which is pretty impressive. They put her out in the front of that zone and it’s tough because she messes with every single pass. It throws off a lot of timing. If you’re in a position to drive, kick and make an extra pass, she’s in the way and it just totally takes teams out of rhythm.
“I don’t like losing to them, but it’s good to see that a senior like that is still able to be out there.”
Mounsey scored 22 points in the second half, mostly on pushing straight to the basket. Even though the senior is closing in on the top-five list of single season made 3-point shots, she was but 2-of-6 from long range and felt she needed to change things up to make things happen.
“When the three’s not falling, you have to find another way to score,” she said.
Though the MIAA’s top scoring offense put up 80 points for the second straight game and fourth time in the last seven games, it was the defense getting the most praise, allowing a scant few uncontested shots on the afternoon.
“Defense has been our M.O. all season long,” senior Morgan Laudan said. “If we can get those stops on D and just keep pushing, make transition plays, that’s when we’re at our best. Hopefully we can continue to do that this weekend.”
The victory put ESU into the tournament semifinal, which will be at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Hornets will face the victor between three-seed Nebraska-Kearney and six-seed Missouri Western, whom will face off on Friday afternoon.
“We talk about that this is the fun part of the year,” Mounsey said. “We all know what we want and that really helps, having a team that knows.”
Laudan continued from there.
“I think everybody is kind of on the same page at this point and that’s really good to see. I really like where we’re at with this team ... so I’m excited to keep this thing rolling.”
NWMSU 9 16 16 11 — 52
ESU 21 17 22 20 — 80
Northwest Missouri (12-18): Green 2-6 0-0 6, Rau 6-9 0-3 12, Eaton 3-7 0-0 8, Schlosser 3-6 0-0 8, McConkey 2-6 3-3 7, Haggard 3-9 0-0 8, Coleman 1-3 0-0 3, Stillman 0-4 0-0 0, Hayward 0-1 0-0 0, Horn 0-1 0-0 0.
Emporia State (23-6): Laudan 4-10 1-2 11, Handy 0-4 0-0 0, Jobe 9-15 3-5 24, Wayne 0-4 0-0 0, Mounsey 10-16 8-9 30, Sheats 3-7 0-0 6, Martin 2-2 0-0 4, Schultz 2-5 0-0 5, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: NWMSU 9-27 (Green 2-4, Eaton 2-6, Schlosser 2-3, McConkey 0-1, Haggard 2-7, Coleman 1-2, Stillman 0-4); ESU 8-27 (Laudan 2-7, Handy 0-2, Jobe 3-6, Wayne 0-2, Mounsey 2-6, Sheats 0-1, Schultz 1-2, Gordon 0-1).
Rebounds: NWMSU 25 (2 with 7), ESU 44 (Sheats 10); Assists: NWMSU 12 (2 with 3), ESU 14 (Jobe 6).
