OLPE -- Football championships are hard to come by. Elusive for most. Success on demand is not usually achievable unless your program is California’s De La Salle High School or Olpe High School.
The Eagles began the 2021 season as the defending Class 1A state champions. And they’re two victories into running it back.
“Obviously, last year was a very good year,” said longtime head coach Chris Schmidt. “I think this year’s group feels like it’s a new year, and it’s their turn to try to keep the tradition going.”
It appears Olpe has the personnel to claim another championship. Despite losing several seniors, key returners should ably manage the action on the gridiron.
“We do have a pretty good group of returners that played a lot, but we also lost five kids,” Schmidt said. “We got some kids that…now it’s their turn to step into the limelight.”
It starts with senior quarterback/free safety Damon Redeker.
“Pretty athletic kid,” Schmidt said. “ …We lean on him a lot offensively. He can throw the ball, but he’s a pretty good runner. He’s a pretty good decision-maker.”
Senior Ted Skalsky is a three-year starter and the 2020 1A All-State Defensive Player of the Year. Along with Derek Hoelting, Brayden Weiss and Angel Cortez — who are starters on both sides of the ball — Skalsky will anchor the Eagle squad.
“So we’re leaning on that bunch in particular,” Schmidt said.
If historical success is a factor in achieving a 2021 championship, then Olpe is well-positioned. Losing seasons have never been an outcome during Schmidt’s 14-year tenure. The Eagles secured their initial championship in 2014 and continued winning through an undefeated 2020 season, holding opponents to 35 total points.
They’ll face a tough Lyndon team Friday, who also has an impressive history, registering only one losing season in the past 10 years.
“I think Lyndon’s going to be a good challenge,” Schmidt said. “They were very good last year. We were fortunate to beat them. We played them twice. And both games come right down to the end.”
Olpe prevailed against the Tigers during the regular season (13-7) and again in the playoffs (14-12).
Lyndon returns a cadre of skill-position players and its balanced running game is capable of running between the tackles and stretching it outside the numbers, Schmidt said, “and they pass the ball well” too.
Schmidt believes a deep playoff run is realistic. The collective mindset of the team is a crucial piece to winning it all.
“I think our mentality of our kids is ‘the next man up,’” he said. “So I feel like, through our program, our kids do a good job of saying, ‘Hey, it’s our turn now, and now we need to go do what we can and see what we can do.’”
The other piece is just playing sound football.
“If we can do the fundamentals of the game of football…and I know this is a cliché out of a coach…if we can block and we can tackle, and we execute…if we can do those things consistently as a team…our goal is to get better every week and then make a run in the playoffs,” he said.
