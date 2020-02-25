The Emporia High girls bowling squad finished second and the boys, third, at the Spartans’ home invitational on Monday afternoon, the final tuneup prior to Wednesday’s regional tournament.
“There’s always room for improvement (but) they’ve been bowling their butts off, that’s all I can say,” EHS Head Coach Kimberly Vanley said. “They’ve been trying super-hard and we’ve just got to make sure we pick up what we leave. Every pin counts and those higher games are what’s going to matter, but the lower games are still going to help.
“I’m super-proud of them.”
The girls were led by Kinsey Miller, who placed third individually with a 588 series. Lexi Adams rolled a 453 while Maddie Munoz had a 423.
Chase Swift had the lead score for the Spartan boys, rolling a 628 series for sixth place. Next in line was Tanner McGuire, whose 608 placed him seventh. Max Schwerdtferger
Next up is the 5A regional, which will take place Wednesday at the Flint Hills Lanes. The boys are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with the girls to follow around 1:30 p.m.
“I think that my varsity is saving it for Wednesday,” Vanley said. “They’re like “you know what, coach, we’ve got to get where we need to be and that’s state. That’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to bring it all and we’re going to show them who we are.”
“They’re super-excited for it (and) I’m super-excited for it.”
In spite of little in the way of standout numbers on Monday, Vanley said she has the utmost faith in how her squad will handle Wednesday’s pressures.
“I have so much confidence in these kids, they have so much confidence in each other ... I’m not worried about it,” she said. “I believe these kids are going to come in here and they’re going to show (people) who Emporia is and that’s all I want.”
