One teenager was transported to Newman Regional Health, Wednesday morning, after a one-vehicle rollover accident in the 2500 block of Road L.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Carr, emergency crews were dispatched at 7:23 a.m. when 16-year-old Kylee White of Americus was traveling northbound on Road L in a 2005 Jeep Liberty when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole. The vehicle rolled after the impact.
White was transported via personal vehicle to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
