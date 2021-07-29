Merlyn William Fred Siepelmeier was born on December 14, 1927 at his homestead to Frank and Tina (Frerichs) Siepelmeier. He passed into eternal life on July 23, 2021.
He attended country school at District #40, Lorton School and graduated from Talmage High School in 1945.
He was baptized and confirmed at McWilliams United Church of Christ, Talmage.
He served in the Army from 1951 to 1953, including his overseas tour in Japan.
On September 10, 1955 he married his best friend, Joyce Schobert at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Papillion, Nebraska. They celebrated their 60th anniversary at the same church.
Merlyn was a hardworking farmer who knew how to make life fun. His mechanical ability included repairing his daughters’ dolls and rebuilding tractors. The family, hunting buddies, faithful dog, Koko, and John Deere tractors were “deere” to him. His family enjoyed traveling together while making lifelong memories. He had a twinkle in his baby blue eyes and a sparkling smile. His positive spirit, honesty, humor and integrity were always present.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Nebraska City, Nebraska.
Blessed to honor his legacy: daughters, Susan Siepelmeier, Emporia, KS and Jane Siepelmeier (husband Craig Prauner), Papillion, NE and “Papa” to three grandchildren, Kimberlyn, Mark William and Brooklyn, each of which shared a part of his name.
There will be a private service with military honors.
Memorials to families’ choice.
