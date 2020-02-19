The 33rd annual Welsh Tea honoring the Welsh who settled in Arvonia, Emporia, Lebo, Osage City, Reading and the surrounding area will be held 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in Lebo United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
The Tea is held near March 1, which is St. David’s Day. St. David is the Patron Saint of Wales.
Cousins Paula Evans, Norma Jones and Jean Rowley host the tea, serving warm Welshcakes, tea, coffee and spiced apple juice. They are assisted by friends and family. The Arvonia Historic Preservation Society provides the Welsh cakes.
All are invited to enjoy this “taste of Wales” celebration. If you have any questions, you may contact Paula Evans at 620-256-6687.
