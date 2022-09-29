A jazz trio, led by Alex Frank, will play at Volland on Oct. 8, 6 - 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for a fun evening!
Jazz guitarist and University of Kansas lecturer Alex Frank, with drummer David Del Gandio and bassist Spencer Reeve, will play original jazz compositions in addition to standards in Volland on Oct. 8.
Frank is a guitarist and composer living in Kansas City, holding a Master’s degree in Jazz Composition from the University of Kansas, where he currently teaches. He has written numerous Big Band arrangements for visiting artists as well as original works for large and small jazz ensembles. In the summer of 2021 and 2022, he toured France with renowned French composer/saxophonist Pierre Bertrand and his jazz orchestra.
Originally from the east coast, drummer Dave Del Gandio studied Jazz Performance at Berklee College of Music. For years he toured and traveled as a working musician with Broadway productions such as “Rent” and “Chicago,” cruises with Norwegian and Princess, and Cirque Du Soleil’s long running show “Quidam.” Dave moved to Kansas City in 2019, where he continues to pursue his passion for Jazz and improvised music. He can be heard regularly at KC venues like The Phoenix, The Piano Room, Eddie V’s and more.
Spencer Reeve, of Fresno, California, is a Senior at KU studying physics and math. Spencer plays in KU’s Jazz Ensemble I in addition to projects unaffiliated with the University. He is particularly interested in the collaboration between the arts and science, serving as an undergraduate fellow at the Spencer Museum of Art in the Fall of 2021.
Tickets are $10 per person, free admission for children. A cash bar (by donation) will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks or dinner, but please no alcohol. The Foundation intends to hold the concert at the Ruin but will move it inside The Volland Store if needed. Please plan accordingly.
