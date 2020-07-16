Healthier Lyon County has been selected to receive another $200,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, as part of the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Initiative.
On Thursday morning, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas announced that they had selected the Healthier Lyon County Coalition, and 23 other communities, to receive grants for the second phase of Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Initiative, according to the press release.
Lyon County was selected for the first phase of the Initiative, and is one of the 12 counties to return for the second phase.
"We are very fortunate in Emporia and Lyon County to be selected," said Daphne Mertens, Grant Manager of the Healthier Lyon County Coalition, during a phone interview. "There were only 24 counties selected and much more than that applied to be a part of this program."
The release stated that "the grant funding includes a coordination grant of $200,000 for each community." However, each community can freely decide what they want the grant to go toward.
According to the BCBSKS written release, the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Initiative began in 2016 and they have donated more than $11.7 million in grants to help communities across Kansas.
"The program was created to inspire long-lasting, community-wide health and wellness in communities across Kansas," said the release.
The grant from phase one added many new things to Emporia and Lyon County.
"Adding three new rural Farmers Markets, new sidewalks and crosswalks, two rural grocery stores and an upcoming multi-use trail at the Lyon County Fairgrounds was just the tip of the iceberg," Mertens said.
The Healthier Lyon County already has plans on what to do with the grant to help the community.
"What we've decided to work on are several different health policies and programs," Mertens attributed.
These new policies and programs include creative place-making, education, healthy child care centers, transportation plans, complete streets, food reclamation, working with food and hunger relief.
"One of our big goals is to be able to reclaim food that is thrown out or healthy fresh food that's still good ... and get it to the hands of the people who really need it in our community," she said. "That is one I'm really excited about."
Mertens expressed her gratitude to have Healthier Lyon County chosen for phase two of the Pathways Initiative.
