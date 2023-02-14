Billy Dean Greenwood, 93, passed away early Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Holiday Resort in Emporia.
He was born May 21, 1929 two miles west of Madison, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Lydia M. Mackey Greenwood. Billy attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1948.
He was joined in marriage to Anna Mae Goodsell on October 5, 1958, in Arkansas.
Billy enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 8, 1953. His career in the Air Force spanned over 20 years and took him around the world from Alaska to Vietnam. During his time of overseas deployment his family remained stateside living in Idaho and Arkansas awaiting his return from duty. Billy retired from military service on April 1, 1974.
Billy and his family came back to the farm two miles west of Madison where he carried on his love of farming. He would later take a position as custodian at Madison High School as well as driving a school bus for over ten years. Billy was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Mae on January 21, 1986.
Billy’s love of community and fellowship led him to join the Madison Masonic Lodge #196 where he remained a member for 62 years. He also served in the White Rose Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Billy further strengthened his love of country and community as a member of American Legion Post #124 in Madison.
Billy married Dixie Thompson on May 18, 1995. They enjoyed gardening and traveling to Arkansas for his Air Force reunions.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his loving wife, Dixie of Madison; daughters, Nancy Kile and husband Gary of Madison and Laura Greenwood of Kansas City, Missouri; a son, William Greenwood and wife Jackie of Springfield, Missouri; two stepdaughters, Gwen Hill and husband Jay of Florida and Jane Welch of Emporia; two stepsons, Calvin Thompson of Gridley and Bill Thompson of Emporia; sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a community of friends.
Billy was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Sandy Thompson; a stepson, Lynwood Croft; sisters, Thelma Brown, Melba Wyatt, and Mary Greenwood and a brother, Robert Greenwood.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Blakely Cemetery north of Madison. The United States Air Force will be providing military honors at the graveside. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Education Assistance Fund or the American Legion Post #124 and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
