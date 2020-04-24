An injury accident involving a Ford pick-up truck with a trailer and parked white Nissan passenger vehicle occurred at about 6:05 p.m. Friday evening.
According to an officer on scene, the Ford truck was headed southbound on Merchant Street when it struck a patch of water during the rainstorm and lost control on the 100 block. The truck collided with the parked vehicle, which pushed the parked vehicle into the adjacent lawn. The driver of the truck was reported to have minor injuries, though they were not transported.
The investigation is ongoing.
