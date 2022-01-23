Anyone in the world with an internet connection will be able to watch an Emporia murder trial Monday from their home or workplace.
Lyon County Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler said the trial of Devawn Mitchell, 24, will be livestreamed. It can be seen by visiting the Fifth Judicial District website, 5thjd.org, then selecting Courtroom 4 from the “courtroom live streams” tab.
Judge W. Lee Fowler will oversee an unusual bench trial, which Mitchell requested in late December. Local jury trials are on hold until at least Monday, February 14 as a COVID-19 precaution.
Mitchell is charged with murdering Emporia's Steven Henry by rear-ending his car at the end of a high-speed chase Thursday, March 18, 2021. Mitchell also faces 24 other counts.
Monday 's proceedings are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Livestream recordings are forbidden by state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.