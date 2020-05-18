Flint Hills Technical College honored its Spring 2020 graduating class via a pre-recorded ceremony Saturday morning, in lieu of the usual event attended by graduates, classmates, faculty, family and friends. The ceremony was streamed online and is available to view on the institution’s Facebook page and YouTube.
Virtual graduation ceremonies are one way educational institutions have gotten around the prohibition of mass gatherings due to the novel coronavirus, which have caused the cancelation or postponement of traditional in-person graduation ceremonies around the country.
President Dr. Dean Hollenbeck opened the ceremony by thanking students for participating in an “unprecedented graduation exercise.”
“For all of us, this has been a challenging and demanding time,” he said. “You worked hard for several months to reach your goal to get the best training and education you could get in your areas of study, and a tragic world event has brought it to a stop.”
He expressed hope that nothing like this will happen again before congratulating graduates for completing their studies during a global pandemic.
“You have persevered and you have made it through and here we are at graduation time,” Hollenbeck said. “You will be able to look back years from now and be proud of the effort and the extraordinary actions you took to complete your certificates and degrees. You’ll be able to say I remember when the world shut the door, but I was still able to meet my goals and succeed.”
Hollenbeck also praised FHTC faculty for their “extraordinary efforts” in shifting instruction online so students could continue their studies.
“FHTC faculty went way out and beyond to make you the success that you are,” he said, addressing the graduates. “Never once did your instructors say, ‘We can’t do this.’ It was, ‘Let’s get this done and provide the students with the best instruction they may ever get.’ They did it and you did it. We are looking at you and are proud that you will be a highly-trained graduate of FHTC who weathered the storm and is very successful.”
Steve Loewen, vice president of instructional services, and Brenda Carmichael, dean of enrollment management, presented the candidates for technical certificates and degrees. A graphic display of each student’s name, degree, hometown and special honors and designations streamed across the screen.
Loewen concluded by presenting the graduates to Hollenbeck by inviting them to participate in a time-honored tradition of rising to their feet “wherever you are” and moving their tassels from left to right to designate their new status as graduates.
Hollenbeck recognized their accomplishments and conferred graduate status on each of the students who completed their studies during these “extraordinary times.”
The full commencement video can be accessed via FB.com/flinthillstechnicalcollege
