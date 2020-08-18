Despite the absence of popular grandstand events, carnival rides and the usual fanfare due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers behind the 2020 edition of the Lyon County Fair are still considering it to be a success.
Running from July 31 through last Tuesday, each of this year’s events held a common theme in that all entries and competitors were involved in area 4-H clubs.
“We were planning to move forward as usual until the county started putting out all the separate mandates we had,” said Fair Board Vice President Jeremiah Corpening. “So, we had to start cancelling things little by little, and I think we all started to see the writing on the wall. Still, we all wanted to have, at the very least, a little something for all the 4-H kids. They work really hard throughout the year in preparation for the fair, so we didn’t want to make that all for nothing.”
In moving forward with the 4-H-only slate of events, fair organizers closely collaborated with members of the local K-State Research and Extension Office, eventually coming up with a schedule for beef, bucket calf, dairy, goat, sheep and project shows in addition to mainstays such as the premium auction — which was partially delivered in an online format — and rodeo.
“We determined it would be easiest to keep members of our community safe by just letting the 4-H’ers exhibit their projects to judges,” said Corinne Patterson, a 4-H youth development agent with Lyon County Extension. “We wanted to make sure kids could have their, basically, year’s worth of work seen by a qualified judge, and also be able to receive some good feedback … We stretched those evenings out, tried to keep the six feet of distance between judges and 4-H’ers and we wore masks a lot of the time.”
Patterson said she was especially excited to be able to continue the fair’s usual range of livestock events, which was a major source of relief for both concerned 4-H’ers and their parents.
“Some of those kids purchased their animals clear back in November if they were showing things like cattle ...” Patterson said. “I knew it was something my families were counting on, and it was something they really invested in. When COVID first started, we had a lot of them asking if they should even bother purchasing animals this year. That was a major question, but we all decided we wanted the kids to learn something important regardless if they were able to show it off. It was a blessing that we were able to do that in a safe manner … Our volunteers really, really stepped up, and I can’t thank everyone enough for giving that opportunity to this group of young people.”
While encouraged by their most recent results, fair organizers said they realized COVID-19 could affect more than just 2020’s event. Still, they maintain hope for a full schedule of activities next year. Much of that may depend on the issue of funding however, which could be in short supply from the county considering the unexpected allocation of funds in numerous health-related areas this year.
“I’m sure it’ll look different in some ways, but it’s far too early for us to have any sort of idea on that right now because we really haven’t had a meeting to talk about financials for anything beyond this year,” Corpening said. “Everyone’s hope is that we’re going to be able to throw a fair next year that can actually be attended and enjoyed by members of the community, but I don’t think anyone can really know for sure until it gets closer to that point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.