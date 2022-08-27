There’s an old saying that every dog has its day. For a longtime resident of the Emporia Animal Shelter, that day finally came a few weeks ago.
Ransom, a goofy and lovable pit bull mix, spent an extended time at the shelter. A senior dog and a bully breed, Ransom had the odds stacked against him when it came to finding a forever home.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille described Ransom as a “long-stay, ornery but lovable old man that was partially deaf” who had spent about a year at the shelter prior to his adoption.
Senior dogs have about a 25% adoption rate, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The ASPCA also said that bully breeds are more likely to be adopted when a shelter does not include their breeds in a adoption description. But, that changed for Ransom when Amanda Hague and Ben Hayes came to visit the shelter favorite.
Achille said shelter staff were so hopeful that Ransom had found his people that they went above and beyond to make a match, arranging for a special house visit meet and greet.
“We rarely are able to do this for folk [and] animals but we went after hours and not on the clock because we love Ransom so much,” she said.
During the visit, Ransom met the couple’s other dog, Brisco, who had also been adopted from the Emporia Animal Shelter several years ago.
“He has a few kitty cousins in his new home that they like to nap in the same room and his brother Brisco who he plays and sleeps with on the couch too,” Achille said.
To celebrate Ransom’s “gotcha day,” shelter staff decorated his pen with balloons and provided special treats for all of the dogs in residence. Suffering with some hair loss prior to his adoption, Ransom’s allergies have mostly cleared up thanks to a diet of dry and raw foods.
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy also came out for the celebration and took photos.
“She was so much fun to have at the shelter,” Achille said of Van Gundy. “Her relationship with us in general is awesome — her photography skills and time. And it’s also great that she’s big support with the dispatch team.”
If you are looking for your new best friend, visit petfinder.com/member/us/ks/emporia/emporia-kansas-animal-shelter-ks100 to see all of the shelter’s adoptable cats and dogs.
