More than 40 American Legion Riders will arrive in Emporia Saturday to spend the night as they mark the third day of a cross-state trip to raise donations for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship program.
The American Legion Legacy Scholarship is a needs-based scholarship for children of U.S. military members who died while on active duty on or after Sept. 11, 2001. Children of post-9/11 veterans assigned a combined disability rating of 50% or greater by the Department of Veterans Affairs also qualify.
The public is invited to welcome them to the Emporia American Legion, 2912 W. 12th Ave., at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Starting at 9 a.m., the Emporia ALR Chapter is hosting a 140-mile ride for cars and motorcycles to support the cause.
From 9 - 11 a.m. a biscuits and gravy breakfast will be available for $5.
From 10 - 11 a.m. registration will take place.
10:30 a.m. - First bike/car out
4:30 p.m. - Last bike/car in
4 - 6 p.m. - Burger burn
4:30 p.m. - Awards/raffle
The cost is $20 per rider and $15 for optional passenger hand and $5 for each additional hand. Registration includes one raffle ticket. Extra tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
$100 prize for high hand or $50 for low hand.
Stops include Guy and Mae’s in Williamsburg, Scranton Tavern in Scranton, Rayzor Roadhouse in Harveyville and Harry and Lloyd’s in Americus for a total of 140-plus miles and three-and-a-half hours of riding.
To donate, or for more information, contact them at alr5emporia@gmail.com or through Post No. 5 at 620-342-1119.
To date, American Legion Riders across the country have raised over $9 million dollars toward the goal. For more information on the fund, visit www.legion.org/scholarships/legacy and www.legion.org to learn more about the American Legion.
During the Legacy Run, the riders will stop at American Legion posts, veterans memorials, cemeteries and other locations. Wreath laying ceremonies are performed to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and are a stirring experience. Fuel stops, lodging and meals are planned months in advance. At meal stops, there are opportunities for area organizations and the public to present donations to the fund and receive recognition.
In its sixth year, the Kansas Legacy Run is patterned after the nationwide American Legion Legacy Run that draws riders from all 50 states as well as Great Britain. Kansas has joined Florida, Minnesota, Virginia and other states that conduct “in-state” runs to support the fund. The national Legacy Run organizers are preparing for its 14th year, having traveled tens of thousands of miles through much of the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.