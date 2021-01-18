An Emporia man was airlifted after a high speed chase ended in a wreck in the 2000 block of N. Highway 99, Sunday night.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Shafer, the Emporia State University Police Department attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop at approximately 9:02 p.m. Sunday, in the 1800 block of Merchant St.
The vehicle, a 2009 Lincoln MKS, failed to yield to law enforcement and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Shafer said the pursuit continued northbound on Hwy. 99, with speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. The vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Steven Vincent of Emporia, wrecked in the 2000 block of N. Highway 99.
Vincent, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was first transported to Newman Regional Health and then transferred via helicopter to Stormont Vail with apparent serious injuries.
Shafer said the accident continues to be under investigation by the sheriff's office.
