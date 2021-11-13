Reviewed by Terri Summey
The Paper Palace, by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, 2021. 978-0593329825 $27.
Have you ever had a place where you can go that is at the center of your soul? For Elle Bishop, that place is “The Paper Palace,” her family’s camp built by her grandfather in the Back Woods of Cape Cod. For generations, this has been the summer escape for the family and Elle has spent time here every summer for the 50 years she has inhabited this earth. While at the camp, Elle begins each morning with a swim in “their” pond. The crisp, cold water of the pond and on the other side of the dunes, the ocean, revitalize her “as there is no better place on earth.” It is here that she met Jonas, her soul mate, and her other half before shared secrets tore them apart.
This summer, she is back at the Cape with her husband, Peter, and their three children along with her mother. Jonas and his family are also staying at their summer home. The book opens with Elle heading to the pond for her early morning swim before anyone else is stirring. On the way, she stops by the screen porch and reminisces about the dinner party the night before that they held in memory of her sister, Anna. During the dinner party, Elle snuck unnoticed out of the Big House, meeting Jonas where they had sex for the first time. Although Elle feels finally whole, “two bodies, one soul,” she also experiences shame and guilt for her actions.
“The Paper Palace” tells the story of Elle, Jonas, and their families over a 24-hour period. Interspersed throughout the day’s activities are short glimpses into the past as Elle reminisces about the events and experiences of her life. It is in these short vignettes, where family secrets and lies are revealed. This includes the unspeakable tragedy that connected Jonas and Elle, while also tearing them apart. On the brink of a mid-life crisis, Elle must now decide her future direction. Is it with her husband, Peter, and their three children? A man she loves and who has been her stabilizing rock. Or does she throw all of that away to follow her heart into the unknown with Jonas? You will have to read this book to find out.
A Reese Witherspoon Book Club selection and bestseller, this is an emotion-filled first novel. Heller, who is best known for her work on drama series at HBO, has written a captivating novel that moves well between the present and the past. However, to better understand the events of the 24-hour period, a reader may want to reread just those sections. While the thread running through the book is a love story, it also explores how we are shaped by our life experiences. Narrated by Elle, it includes experiences that may be upsetting for some readers. For more information on Heller see https://www.penguin.co.uk/authors/145489/miranda-cowley-heller.html or watch her interview on the Book Report Network, https://youtu.be/jYhiuOz7X3Q, one of several on YouTube.
