Christa Jean Pike of Emporia,
KS passed away on Saturday,
September 10, 2022. She was 90
years old.
Christa was born on April
24, 1932 in Memphis, Texas.
The daughter of Arthur C. and
Thelma M. (Byrom) Gossett. She
married William D. Pike on July
24, 1951 in Wellington, KS. They were married until
his death on May 30, 2018.
Christa and Bill owned and operated the Carpet
Shop in Emporia.
They enjoyed going to garage sales and the flea
market in Rutledge, MO.
Together they had two children, a son, William E.
(Billie) and a daughter, Vickie Dodson (Steve). They
have six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life
will take place on October 1, 2022 at the American
Legion Post 5, 2921 West 12th Ave, Emporia, KS.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hand
In Hand Hospice, 1201 W 12th Ave, Emporia, KS.
