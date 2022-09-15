Christa Jean Pike

Christa Jean Pike of Emporia,

KS passed away on Saturday,

September 10, 2022. She was 90

years old.

Christa was born on April

24, 1932 in Memphis, Texas.

The daughter of Arthur C. and

Thelma M. (Byrom) Gossett. She

married William D. Pike on July

24, 1951 in Wellington, KS. They were married until

his death on May 30, 2018.

Christa and Bill owned and operated the Carpet

Shop in Emporia.

They enjoyed going to garage sales and the flea

market in Rutledge, MO.

Together they had two children, a son, William E.

(Billie) and a daughter, Vickie Dodson (Steve). They

have six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life

will take place on October 1, 2022 at the American

Legion Post 5, 2921 West 12th Ave, Emporia, KS.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hand

In Hand Hospice, 1201 W 12th Ave, Emporia, KS.

