Lyon County commissioners extended the area’s disaster declaration and agreed to the purchase of six additional law enforcement vehicles during their first regularly-scheduled meeting of 2021, Thursday.
In addressing the board, Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said the declaration would now carry on through March 11, and gave officials a brief update on the community’s ongoing vaccination efforts.
“There has been a lot of collaboration that’s going on between Newman Regional Health and the Flint Hills Community Health Center,” Fell said. “They’ve been working though and dealing with things not only at the testing site, but the vaccine distribution, as well. We’re hoping the [Kansas Department of Health and Environment] will release its formal distribution plan here soon. Right now, we’re just kind of going through making good progress on the first tier, getting those front-line healthcare workers [vaccinated].”
While admitting vaccinations for members of the general public were still a ways off, Fell said there had nonetheless been preliminary discussions regarding scheduling and locations.
“We’ve been talking about some strategies and ways to do a scheduling process,” he said. “With a lot of other vaccines, you can just do a drive-through because there aren’t those issues of shelf life. You don’t have to worry about the stability issues and the fragility of how it has to be thawed for so long. With this vaccine, it adds another level into the situation where you need to have the exact number of people. You need to have a backup list, too, in case somebody doesn’t show because you don’t want that vaccine going bad.”
In other business, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Tobey Kelly approached commissioners with a request for the purchase of new fleet cars totaling $190,281.20, which was unanimously approved. The sheriff’s office will look at auctioning older vehicles and other equipment in online settings moving forward, something which Undersheriff John Koelsch said had become somewhat of a tradition for the department each January.
“Some of it’s based on what equipment we can use over, but since we drive them for four years, we don’t want to reinstall something that may fail in between,” Koelsch said. “Because then, it’s going to cost us labor to replace that. So, if we know that the life cycle of a particular piece of equipment is going to be less than a year, we wouldn’t reinstall it in a vehicle that we’re going to keep for another four years. The average life of our cars is somewhere between three and four years.”
During the meeting, the commission also:
^ Presented Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Gifford and retired ESU Police Lieutenant Rick Moore with the Chief’s Silver Award for their actions in ensuring the safety of a suicidal individual
^ Re-appointed Commissioner Rollie Martin as board chairman and appointed Commissioner Doug Peck as vice chairman
^ Approved 2020 audit fees from Agler & Gaeddert in the amount of $34,500
^ Approved a premium payment of $130,848 to the Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.