Derold Calvin Metzler, age 86, passed away of COVID-19 at Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia, Kansas on January 1, 2021.
He was born July 19, 1934 at the family home in Ottumwa, Kansas (on a day that set the record for the highest temperature for that date) to Glee Emerson and Effie Emma (Ferris) Metzler. He attended the one room schoolhouse in Ottumwa until the depression forced his parents to go to Washington State in order to find work for his father. They later returned to Emporia and Derold graduated from Emporia Senior High School in 1953.
He married Alyce Marie Hayes on June 27, 1958 and she survives, along with a daughter, Dr. Megan Whitley and a grandson, Jack Whitley both of Juneau, Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a member of the medical unit of the 137th Infantry, 35th Division of the Kansas National Guard for eight years. He was an avid hunter and had taken many trophy deer with a bow and arrow. He had a lifelong love for horses and spent many hours riding his horses and later his mules. He loved to read and spent a considerable amount of time reading books on the history of the wild west and Indian history.
Derold was an award-winning pitcher for the Junior Legion Baseball Team and an accomplished track star at Emporia High School. As a young man he rode his bicycle many miles after school to deliver prescriptions for the Red X Pharmacy and deliver papers for the Emporia Gazette. Later he went to work for the Rainbo Bakery and then Didde-Glaser. Didde-Glaser was just getting started at that time and were in a building in the 400 block on Merchant Street in Emporia. Derold was employee #11. He started as an assembler and was soon promoted to an inspector. He retired from Didde in 1981 and spent his time after that working around his horses and investing in the Stock Market.
Private graveside services will be held at Alpine Cemetery, Osage City, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the Lyon County Humane Society can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.