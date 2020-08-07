USD 386 Madison-Virgil Board of Education met online for a special meeting to review and discuss the 2020-21 academic year budget on Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Stu Moeckel presented Code 99, which illustrates the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school year budget to propose the 2020-21 budget.
“This is actually a pretty normal budget for us. I’m not seeing hardly any changes at all from last year,” said Jeff Williams, BOE member.
The proposed budget has only changed by three million — from 51 mil from 2019-20 to 48 mil for 2020-21.
The board will have an in-depth hearing at 7 p.m., Aug. 20, at Madison High School on 1500 SW Blvd. They will vote on the proposed budget for finalization afterward. Community members are encouraged to attend to hear the budget before it is formally adopted.
