Emporia - Phyllis Irene McNabb, 94, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, Kansas. She was born on September 11, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland to Mary Lillian (Lilly) Nicholas and Stanley Kefauver. While growing up, she helped her mother with the Kefauver Boarding Home for Children near Ellicott City, Maryland. Many of these children became like brothers and sisters, and her parents adopted one of these children.
During WWII she met Robert (Bob) McNabb at an USO dance, they fell in love and were married right after the war ended. She moved with Bob from her family home in Maryland to Melvern, Kansas to help work at and run the McNabb Grocery with his mother, Eva McNabb. They ran the grocery until they retired in the 1990’s.
Phyllis was very involved with the Melvern Pride Committee and was so proud of the park next to the store that they built. She was also in Eastern Star for over 60 years in Melvern and led the Job’s Daughters group. She was a lifelong member of the Melvern Methodist Church. In the 1980’s, Phyllis wrote a fascinating history of Melvern and Osage County, using old photos and tales from the older residents who lived in the area.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Emerson Kefauver (Ruth) and sister, Lillian Wilkerson.
Phyllis is survived by a half- brother, Edward Kefauver of Maryland; nephew, Glen Wilkerson of Virginia. In Kansas, she is survived by niece, Dr. Linda Clarke of Emporia; nephew, Dr. John Clarke (Lou) of Wichita; great-nieces, Jessica Clarke, Lacy Jobe, Tara Lewis (Danny), Kristi Clarke; and three great great-nephews and a great great-niece, all of Wichita.
Due to the Covid virus, there will be a small graveside service at the Melvern Cemetery at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Melvern Pride Committee through Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka, KS 66451. Online condolences for
the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
