Paula Jeanne Frazier-Ash, 77, of Emporia, Kansas
died Thursday, November 07, 2019 at the Holiday
Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Paula was born June 5, 1942 in Las Vegas, New
Mexico the daughter of Ralph and Nadine (Harrah)
Frazier. She was a teacher and a counselor, retiring as
a counselor from Valley Center, Kansas. Paula was a
member of the Marion Presbyterian Church in Marion,
Kansas, the Elks Lodge, Order of the Eastern Star and
was very active as the State Scholarship Chairman for
the Elks Lodge.
Paula married Gary Ash and he died in January
of 2006. She is survived by a son, Brett Baumgardner
and wife Becky of Emporia; daughter, Wendy Morris
and husband Mark of Olathe, Kansas; brother, Randy
Frazier and wife Diana of Jackson Hole, Wyoming;
sister, Patricia Frazier of Minneapolis, Minnesota;
grandchildren, Brittian Moore, Connor Moore, Cole
Moore, Brandon Baumgardner, Brady Baumgardner,
Beau Baumgardner; great-grandsons, Hudson Moore
and Henry Moore. She was preceded in death by her
parents and husband.
Cremation is planned. Services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas
Elks Allocated Scholarships, send checks payable to:
Kansas Elks Association in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home. Please designate “Paula Ash Memorial
Scholarship” in the check memo.
Online condolences may be made thru:
