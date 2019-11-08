Paula Jeanne Frazier-Ash, 77, of Emporia, Kansas

died Thursday, November 07, 2019 at the Holiday

Resort Care Center in Emporia.

Paula was born June 5, 1942 in Las Vegas, New

Mexico the daughter of Ralph and Nadine (Harrah)

Frazier. She was a teacher and a counselor, retiring as

a counselor from Valley Center, Kansas. Paula was a

member of the Marion Presbyterian Church in Marion,

Kansas, the Elks Lodge, Order of the Eastern Star and

was very active as the State Scholarship Chairman for

the Elks Lodge.

Paula married Gary Ash and he died in January

of 2006. She is survived by a son, Brett Baumgardner

and wife Becky of Emporia; daughter, Wendy Morris

and husband Mark of Olathe, Kansas; brother, Randy

Frazier and wife Diana of Jackson Hole, Wyoming;

sister, Patricia Frazier of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

grandchildren, Brittian Moore, Connor Moore, Cole

Moore, Brandon Baumgardner, Brady Baumgardner,

Beau Baumgardner; great-grandsons, Hudson Moore

and Henry Moore. She was preceded in death by her

parents and husband.

Cremation is planned. Services will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas

Elks Allocated Scholarships, send checks payable to:

Kansas Elks Association in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett

Funeral Home. Please designate “Paula Ash Memorial

Scholarship” in the check memo.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

