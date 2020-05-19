Paula Richardson Dodge and Kent Vosburg, both of Junction City, announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Karen and Johnny Madrigal of Emporia, and Robert Richardson of Emporia. She is a graduate of Emporia State University and works as the Supervisor for Substance Use Disorders for KVC Kansas.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Gerald and Rose Vosburg of Salina. He is a graduate of Hutchinson Community College and is the City of Junction Fire/EMS Training and EMS Division Chief.
The couple plans to marry Oct. 10 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.
