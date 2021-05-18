The Emporia Gazette
The MFA Oil Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 grant to SOS, Inc. to assist with the purchase of kitchen equipment for its new Advocacy and Outreach Services Center.
According to a written release, the MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has “a significant concentration of members and employees.”
Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in grants.
MFA Oil Director of Employee Relations Tom May described the MFA Oil Foundation as “a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business.”
“The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life,” he said.
