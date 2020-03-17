The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, which includes the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center, the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center and its eight (8) rural community-based clinics, has implemented various precautions and procedures to protect our veteran patient population, staff, and visitors.
Starting Thursday, March 19 VA Eastern Kansas facility entry points will be restricted to designated main building front entrances and the Emergency Department. Veterans and staff will be screened. Signage will be posted, and guidance provided to ease the stress of such a change. For the safety and well-being of all, it is imperative that those who enter our facilities fully and patiently cooperate with our processes and plan accordingly. We are restricting all non-patient visitors to our facility at this time (exceptions may be made for visitors of patients who are in critical condition or in end-of-life situations on a case by case basis). For outpatient and non-elective surgery patients, there is a one-person companion limit. If the accompanying individual shows flu-like symptoms, they will not be allowed into the facility.
Veterans enrolled for VA care who have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or colds (fever, cough, and shortness of breath) are asked to please call VA Eastern Kansas and select the option to speak to a nurse before visiting our facility. Tell them about your symptoms and any recent travel.
To protect you, your family, and every Veteran, your VA Eastern Kansas visit will be different from what you’re used to. If you’re coming in for a health care visit, call us at (785) 350-3111 ext. 54555 before your visit or send a secure message through My HealtheVet Secure Messaging—even if you have an appointment. You may be able to get diagnosed and receive care through VA telehealth without having to leave home. For those who have an appointment but perhaps feel well enough to delay the appointment and reschedule, we also ask you to call your team to do so. If you must visit, plan to get to arrive at least 20 minutes in advance of your appointment to allow additional time for the screening process and expect to answer simple screening questions.
For up to date information please follow the Leavenworth VA Medical Center on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/LeavenworthVAMC/ and the Topeka VA Medical Center @ https://www.facebook.com/TopekaVAMC/ .
