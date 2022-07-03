The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a member of the Hornets football team.
Redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green died July 2 in a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake in Oklahoma.
"It's a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family," said Emporia State football coach Garin Higgins in a written release. "Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."
Green was set to begin his second year at Emporia State after red-shirting last season. He was a 5-10, 190 pound receiver from Cashion HS in Cashion, Okla.
He was an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for the 2020 Oklahoma Class A State Champion Wildcats. He was the District A-3 Player of the Year as a senior after gaining 1,720 receiving yards, 409 rushing yards and scoring 27 total touchdowns.
"He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics. He was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly," said Higgins. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Brett and LaMae and the entire family."
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Emporia State counselors will be available for members of the Hornet football team via zoom over the remainder of the holiday weekend.
Starting Tuesday, July 5, students or staff can seek support through Counseling Services from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. by walking in or calling at 620-341-5222.
