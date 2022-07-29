The Chase County Commission met for a brief action session Friday morning, capping off its regular business for the month of July.
Chairman Tony Hazleton was absent from the meeting.
Chase County Senior Center director Deb Haglund appeared before the commission to discuss wages. The conversation was held in executive session, but commissioners approved a request to adjust wages as presented.
“Thank you for all that you do,” said commissioner Matt Miller.
Miller also asked Haglund if she has done any more looking for a new senior center van. Haglund said they haven’t but it needs to be done.
Miller gave Haglund some direction of who to talk to, including staff at the Chase County Detention Center.
Stephen Euston with Bukaty Insurance then came to discuss insurance options with the county. He said he wanted to touch base prior to the county’s renewal period.
Euston said he was interested in hearing thoughts on the county’s current healthcare insurance provider — United Healthcare. Commissioner Randy Talkington relayed some possible concerns.
Euston conceded that the last thing insurance companies want to do is spend money and will, at times, require the insured to “jump through hoops” in order to get procedures covered.
He told the county to consider solidying its broker soon in order to get the best deal. The county reviewed pricing options and possible plan increases. A final decision will come later.
Commissioners also approved payroll for the period ending July 24, minutes from the July 11 meeting, Resolution No. 2022-06 establishing KFAA fund No. 325, and Resolution No. 2022-07 to exceed the county’s revenue-neutral rate.
