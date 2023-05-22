The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Police Department, along with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, seized illegal gambling devices at a local gas station and convenience store in Emporia.
According to a written release from Captain Lisa Hayes, EPD officers and KRGC enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the BP station, located at 2102 W. Sixth Ave., Monday morning. Five illegal gaming machines, along with an ATM and cash were seized from the business.
The investigation began several weeks ago after EPD received information about the devices. No arrests have been made in connection with this investigation at this time. The investigation is on-going.
Kansas law, K.S.A. 21-6403(e)(1)(B) defines a “gambling device” as a machine that is “designed, manufactured or altered primarily for use in connection with gambling…(i) [w]hich when operated may deliver, as the result of chance, any money or property; or (ii) by the operation of which a person may become entitled to receive, as the result of chance, any money or property….”
More information about Kansas gambling can be found on the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission website at https://www.krgc.ks.gov.
