I briefly lived in Emporia in 1946, where my father was going to Emporia State on the GI Bill after WWII. I was in preschool there, and I fondly remember a classmate, Jay Lynn Mendenhall, who became a good friend. A year later, my family moved back to Ashland. But, when I was 13, while on vacation in Manitou Springs, Colo., I ran into him at an arcade while we were both playing games, and we immediately bonded again for several days.
While recently writing my autobiography, I wrote the above and decided to try and contact him again to see if we might meet and bond again for the third time, but was most surprised and disappointed to find that he died in 1960 at age 20. But I didn’t find any mention of his cause of death. I also found that his parents were dead and practically everyone else in his family died pretty young, so I couldn’t find anyone who I might contact, to let them know how much I liked and enjoyed Jay.
If any of your readers might be able to let me know his cause of death, and possibly give me a family or friend contact, I would sure appreciate it.
Kenn Johnson, Ph.D.
