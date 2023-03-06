A rollover wreck in southern Lyon County left two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early, Lyon County Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Road 135 in Lyon County, Ks, for a single-vehicle injury accident at around 4:30 p.m. March 5.
There, deputies found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 21-year-old Dawson Soyez of Emporia had rolled and landed in a creek. Soyez was westbound in the 1100 block, on Road 135 when he lost control of his truck due to speed.
Soyez and his passenger, 23-year-old Theron Row, of Allen, both declined medical treatment on the scene but went by personal vehicle to Newman Regional Health for suspected non-life-threatening injuries. Both received a citation for failing to wear a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.