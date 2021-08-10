Doris Lee Gerstner, 93, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Doris was born May 22, 1928 south west of Miller, Kansas the daughter of Wilbur and Anna (Long) Smulling. She worked as a manager of the Pick a Chick restaurant from 1967-1971, also was an extruder operator at Iowa Beef Processors from 1972 until her retirement in May of 1990, and worked as an Avon representative. After retirement she enjoyed painting, cooking, baking and traveling with her family and friends. Doris was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Bluestem Art Guild, Miller Friendship Group and the Widowed Person Services.
On October 30, 1948 Doris married Eugene Gerstner at Cottonwood Falls, Kanas. He died February 14, 2012 in Emporia. She is survived by her son, Randy Gerstner and wife Jan of Emporia; sister, Donna Kay Tucker of Bonner Springs, Kansas; and four grandchildren, Jamie Van Hecke and her husband Josh, Jason Gerstner, Jessie Smith and her husband Logan, and Cami Dieker; and six great-grandchildren, Harris Van Hecke, Cooper Van Hecke, Jillian Van Hecke, Gordon Van Hecke, Harlee Smith, and Rylee Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda Dieker; sisters, Darlene Sutherland, Dorothy Ann Sullivan, and brothers, Bud Smulling, and Keith Smulling.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021 at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Harris of the First United Methodist Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Alzheimer Support Group in honor of her husband Eugene Gerstner and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
