One man was arrested Saturday night after a reckless driving call ending in a foot chase.
According to the Emporia Police Department, calls about a driver speeding and tailgating began coming in after 10 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle matching the description was located in the 500 block of Albert Street, but the driver left the vehicle and fled on foot.
The suspect was quickly captured. EPD said they deployed a taser on the man. He was taken to the Lyon County Detention Center. No names or charges have been announced.
