TOPEKA — Beau Welch could find little to say on Thursday after the Emporia High boys went flat in a 71-64 loss at Topeka-Seaman.
It was the Vikings’ first victory of the year, but a disturbing feature was key in the Spartans’ failure to finish.
“I don’t think we played very well (or) played very smart tonight,” EHS Head Boys Coach Beau Welch said. “Everything we talked about in preparation, we allowed to happen. We allowed their shooters to get going and they shot it lights out.
“Overall, it was very disappointing for us.”
That included a stretch where Seaman’s Kaeden Bonner lit up the scoreboard for five 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 21-point night overall. Fellow Viking Mateo Hyman had 16, including a perfect 4-for-4 night from long range.
The Spartans scored enough to keep pace throughout, but weren’t able to build any steam going forward on defense as Seaman shot 60 percent on the night.
“Defensively we were never good enough to get consecutive stops, to string a run together,” Welch said. “We tried a lot of things ... and never could find any rhythm to find ways to get stops consistently to allow us to overcome a deficit.”
Charles Snyder led E-High with 17 points and while Hunter Hines (13) and Connor Hoyt (10) also scored in double figures.
But the offense wasn’t the problem on Thursday — well, the Spartan offense wasn’t the problem.
“Give them credit because they were able to play great and make shots,” Welch said of Seaman. “But I’m really disappointed in how we approached our game plan.
“We’ve got to grow up,” Welch said. “We’ve got to play with some pride and some purpose. That’s our key.”
EHS will host Washburn Rural on Tuesday night.
Emporia 19 13 15 17 — 64
Seaman 20 14 15 22 — 71
Emporia (6-7, 2-5) — Hoyt 4-7 1-1 10, Baumgardner 2-7 5-6 9, Hines 5-7 12-13, Douglas 4-12 0-0 9, Snyder 7-13 3-5 17, Kirmer 1-1 2-4 4, Gilpin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 12-18 64.
Seaman (1-11, 1-6) — Hyman 6-6 0-0 16, Bonner 6-13 4-4 21, Patterson 4-5 1-3 9, Kobuszewski 2-4 2-2 8, Foster 3-3 1-1 7, Brewer 3-5 2-2 8, Henry 1-5 0-0 2, Zeferjahn 0-0 0-0 0, Cowan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-41 10-12 71.
3-point goals — Emporia 4-14 (Hines 2-3, Hoyt 1-3, Douglas 1-5, Baumgardner 0-2, Gilpin 0-1); Seaman 11-18 (Bonner 5-9, Hyman 4-4, Kobuszewski 2-3, Brewer 0-1, Henry 0-1). Total fouls — Emporia 16, Seaman 15. Fouled out — none.
