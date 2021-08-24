featured Downtown chase, foot pursuit leads to arrest The Emporia Gazette Aug 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A short car chase and foot pursuit resulted in an arrest Tuesday afternoon. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas said full details will be released after an affidavit is filed with the court. 