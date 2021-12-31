EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Bloom House Youth Services, which will open its doors Saturday after nearly three years of planning. Bloom House will provide inclusive services to address youth homelessness and provide space for up to 12 teenagers to sleep as well as access to case management, mental health services and life skills education. As a former social worker who worked with at-risk youth myself, I know the workload is heavy and often thankless, so in advance, please know how grateful we all are for your efforts.
Lebo Public Schools band director Brad Harzman, who will be a part of the “marching band of band directors” from across the country performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Saturday. Harzman has taught for 31 years total and the last seven at Lebo. Not just anyone gets invited to something like this, so you must be a pretty special teacher. Now, go make your community even prouder!
Lyon County Public Health staff and all healthcare workers in the area, for working so hard throughout the past year (and more) to keep our communities safe during the pandemic, from providing public health guidance to battling disinformation to providing vaccines and boosters. We’re all sick of COVID, and I’m sure you’re all even more over it than the rest of us. I know you’ve also been harassed simply for doing your jobs, which doesn’t make any of this easier. As we head into the new year, please know that the work you do is valuable, necessary and appreciated, even though it may not feel like it all the time.
Everyone who has shared their stories with me throughout this year, whether city or county officials, coaches, athletes, parents, business owners, community leaders or random folks on the street. Without your willingness to donate your time, experiences, knowledge and quotes, I’d just have to write meandering pieces outlining my thoughts on the feasibility of extraterrestrial life, and that would probably cause readership to drop. The operative term in “community journalism” is “community.” We couldn’t do this without you.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
