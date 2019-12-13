USD 251 Interim-Superintendent Mike Mathes provided an update on the possibility of starting a recreation commission in North Lyon County during a meeting of the Board of Education Wednesday night in Americus.
Board President Matt Horton had brought up the subject during the board’s Nov. 14 meeting after being approached by members of the community regarding the possible implementation of a “rec tax.” Other districts — such as USD 253 Emporia Public Schools — levy a recreation tax that is distributed to its local recreation commission.
Mathes said there were several things that would need to be done before an official recreation commission could be instated, starting with passing of a resolution by the board of education to distribute a petition regarding a commission to district voters.
“Those patrons must be registered voters and you must have 5 percent of registered voters sign a petition that you have approved,” he said. “That’s about 111 registered voters.”
Once that petition was received, another resolution would need to be passed to actually create the recreation commission. Afterward, the district would then need to contact Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat to hold a district-wide election for the approval of a recreation commission with a mill levy of no more than 1 mill per year, not to exceed 4 mills.
“What that means is, you can only have 1 mill each year,” Mathes said. “The next year you could say, ‘We want to do another mill.’ You can do as much as 4 mills. I would recommend that you’ll never need that much. You’ll get about $90,000 a mill and you don’t have to go to a full mill.”
If the election approved the creation of the recreation commission, the school board would then need to appoint four commissioners from the community to sit on the recreation board. Mathes said his recommendation — should it get that far — would be to appoint a representative from each of the three “sections” of the district and an at-large representative. Each commissioner would serve a different length of term.
An annual budget for the recreation commission would need to be developed and proposed to the district via public hearing. Mathes said it was important to note that the commissioners on the recreation board would not have budget authority.
“The district levies the tax and the district treasurer acts as the commission’s treasurer,” Mathes said.
Board Member Tim Burton asked how this would affect funding for the Americus Recreation Organization. Mathes said the important thing to note was, this would be a district-wide commission, and all communities within the district would have a stake in it. He said the other way to go about creating a recreation commission would be to create a joint commission with the communities who have recreation funding, though it would be a much harder route to take.
“We’ve all discussed this previous times over the years,” Horton said. “We have to come together. Reading, Admire, Allen, Americus — we all have facilities, and most of the teams have been handled out of Americus recently. Not all, but most. How we do that, it’s up to us to find out by going out and talking to our patrons.”
Horton said he felt it was important to talk to patrons about their thoughts on developing a district-wide recreation commission. He said he felt an active recreation commission could offer more activities opportunities for families to keep their children in the district.
Board Member Tammie Reed said with other needs in the district, she wasn’t sure if this was important enough to ask patrons for money. Other board members agreed they would have a lot of discussions ahead.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a new snow plow truck for Northern Heights High School. The district purchased a 2019 Ford pickup for $32,018, a plow package for $7,314 and spreader package for $1,952.
The high school’s current pickup — an aging Dodge — will be listed for sale.
The board also heard updates from NHHS teachers Jacob Lang and Cody Lindquist on programs at the high school. Lang updated the board on the FFA and ag programs, which have seen some great success over the last year.
Lindquist, who teaches business, spoke to the board about the personal finance class, which is now required for all NHHS students to graduate.
The school board will next meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in Americus.
