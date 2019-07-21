Ronald Edwards, of rural Emporia, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lakepoint of Wichita. He was 80.
Mr. Edwards was a former employee of Didde Graphics.
A graveside service will be held at the Patio Garden, Memorial Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
