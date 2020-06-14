Commodities distribution
The Salvation Army of Emporia will distribute commodities to income eligible families, curbside, in front of their annex located at 209 W. 4th Avenue from 2 - 4 p.m. Thursday, or until supplies are gone.
Vehicles must enter from the west and be facing east: Families must remain in their vehicles, other than opening up their own trunk or car door for staff to load boxes into the vehicle, keeping 6-ft distances. If persons are on foot, the sidewalk will be marked, and persons should remain 6-ft from non-family members. These boxes are currently for income eligible families.
For more information call: 342-3093.
NLCC starting inside services
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, is starting services inside the building Sunday. Service times are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Services are limited to 45 people or less.
Please pre-register for services via email at nlccoe@nlccoe.com or by calling 342-1144.
Nacho Average fundraiser
The Neosho Rapids Elementary PTO is holding the Nacho Average fundraiser 5 - 7 p.m. June 26 at the Hartford Community Building. Menu options include crispitos, nachos or kids crispitos. All meals come with chips and salsa and a dessert (brownie or cupcake).
Prices are $5 for kids or $7 for adults. Add an extra crispito for $1. Exchange change or check only.
Place an order by June 22 on Nacho Average PTO Fundraiser on Facebook or call or text 620-794-5693 or 620-340-2798. Specify number of orders, name of person picking up and time of pick-up.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is set for June 27 at Reading City Park. The 5K run/walk or 14-mile gravel bike ride benefits Handlebars of Hope.
Pre-register by June 12 to receive a T-shirt. Registration is $20. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Visit Tornado Trot and Trail on Facebook for updates and information.
Blood drives
Charter Funerals and Maplewood Memorial Lawn are sponsoring a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. June 29 at the Flinthills Mall. Call 620-794-8311 to make an appointment or go online to www.redcross.org.
Blood donations are needed now more than ever during the pandemic. To make your life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767.
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications for children birth to age 5. They offer free half-day preschool classes and free full-day preschool services for families who meet eligibility requirements.
Free full-day child care options are also available for children birth to age 3, through high quality child care partnership sites. These services are available to any family that is working or going to school. ECKAN also offers free home visitation services to all families prenatal to children age 5 who meet eligibility requirements.
Parents who are interested in services should contact ECKAN Head Start at 342-2304 or 343-3270 or visit www.eckan.org. Email Theresa Whalen at twhalen@eckan.org or Shelli McElfresh at smcelfresh@eckan.org with questions.
