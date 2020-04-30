Good morning! The last day of April should be a pleasant one with highs in the mid-70s and sunshine.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Governor Kelly to unveil official Kansas plan to reopen Thursday -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_dd8069ca-8a56-11ea-b455-1fd2eaa78bbf.html
Public health announces 12 new positives; new data shows low testing numbers comparative to county population -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_8f5433d4-8a34-11ea-8d63-fb997ca6b682.html
Emporia Senior Center suspends operations through June 1 -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b967a43c-8a37-11ea-9f03-cb6743e65e81.html
Top national news:
As economies stagger, pressure grows to ease virus lockdowns -
https://apnews.com/5abd454eb3d36f583aafb58892cb1fc4
Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker -
https://apnews.com/6cdbb13291cc0c9a60f1980e74616bbc
Your uplifting story for today:
Pakistan begins colossal tree planting campaign - a staggering 10 billion trees will be planted starting now in order to combat climate change using 60,000 workers who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus -
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/04/pakistan-virus-idled-workers-hired-plant-trees-200429070109237.html
