PITTSBURG — Emporia State had two provisional qualifiers and broke a 59-year-old school record on Saturday at the Crimson & Gold Invite at Pittsburg State.
Taysean Goodwin returned to the track and won the 300m in a time of 33.95 to set the ESU record in the seldom run event. The previous high mark was 35.03, run by Duke Tibbs at the 2014 Kansas State Winter Invitational. Eddie Washington ran a 31.74 in a 300-yard race in 1960 that converts to 35.84 metric.
Goodwin was also a part of the only provisional qualifying event for the Hornet men. He anchored the 4x400m relay team of Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster and Murad Baheyadeen to a provisional qualifying time of 3:16.66 to place third as the top Division II finisher in the event.
Allie Barrett had a provisional qualifying mark for the women. She cleared 11-10.00 (3.61m) to place fifth in the pole vault, coming half-an-inch from matching her personal best of 11-10.50 set at last year’s MIAA Indoor Championships that ranks third all-time at Emporia State.
The Hornets now head into finals week and the semester break. The next action for Emporia State is the Shocker Prelude on January 17 in Wichita, Kan.
