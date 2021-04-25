The Emporia Gazette
VALLEY CENTER — The Emporia High boys tennis team took second at the Valley Center Invitational on Saturday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Taylor Moorman and Brenden Kienholz went a perfect 4-0 to finish in first place, winning all four matches by a combined 32-9 score.
Brock Guion and Dylan Davis placed second in the No. 2 doubles tournament with a 2-1 record.
Moises Villegas became the first Spartan to play singles this year and placed fifth with a 1-2 record.
The Spartans will return to action at home at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
