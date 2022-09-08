COVID booster shots designed to combat the Omicron variant are finally here and heading to Lyon County, health officials said Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control authorized new boosters from Pfizer and Moderna last week. The boosters are “bivalent,” meaning they target both the original COVID strain and BA.5 subvariant.
“CareArc has ordered the new vaccines, and they will ship to us sometime next week,” said CareArc marketing manager Justin Ogleby. “We don’t know which day that we will get them on, but when we do, we will make an announcement and start vaccinating people.”
Ogleby said the first round of vaccines will be limited due to supply, so vaccinations will occur only at CareArc. Depending on demand, a clinic may be scheduled in the future.
Newman Regional Health was also expected to receive vaccine next week.
To be eligible for the bivalent vaccines, individuals need to have completed their primary vaccine series. You must also be at least two months out from your last dose of any COVID-19 vaccination.
The CDC said those who have recently had COVID should wait three months after testing negative before getting the updated booster. The vaccines will be free of charge for now.
The CDC said more than 200 people across the country are eligible for the new shots.
According to www.vaccines.gov, Walgreen’s in Emporia is the only pharmacy with the bivalent boosters on-hand.
