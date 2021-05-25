Flag Day observation
The Emporia Lions Club will wave flags from 4 - 6 p.m. June 14. from the Prairie Street overpass at I-35.
The public is invited to come out and join in the celebration.
Diabetes Education Support Group meeting
Newman Regional Health will host a Diabetes Education Support Group Meeting from 7 - 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3 in the ESU School of Nursing Auditorium, located east of the hospital.
Samantha Morrison, PT, DPT will be presenting on “Exercise & Activity.” The purpose of this group is to create a climate of support and education that will assist attendee’s efforts with their diabetes care, or the care of their family member. No RSVP necessary for this free event. All participants will be screened upon entry, including temperature checks. Masks are required.
Emporia Farmers Market
The Emporia Farmers Market is 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday at W. 7th Ave. and Merchant St. Enjoy produce, homemade goods and crafts.
For more information, visit www.emporiafarmersmarket.org.
Admire All-Student Alumni Reunion
The Admire Alumni Reunion will be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Admire Community Center. All students, teachers, families and friends are invited to attend.
Activities begin at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour. The North Lyon County Museum will be open. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $12 per person. Reservations and a check payable to Admire Alumni are due by June 5 and may be sent to Carol Curless at 1440 Road 310, Admire, Kan. 66830. If you have any questions, please call 620-528-3407.
Reading Alumni Banquet
The Reading Alumni Banquet will begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Reading School gymnasium. Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone who attended or worked at Reading Schools is invited. The cost of the banquet is $18.
To provide safe and healthy conditions for all who attend, social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged unless seated at your table.
Send your reservation and money to Jann Briggs at 2594 Rd. X, Reading, Kan. 66868. Please include the name of persons attending along with their graduation dates or date of attendance.
Reservations should be received by May 22. If you have questions, they can be emailed to readingalumnibanquet@gmail.com.
Biscuits & Gravy
fundraiser for Tucker Lee
The Lyon County Fair Board is sponsoring a fundraiser benefiting Tucker Lee will be held 7 - 11 a.m. June 5 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, 2700 US-50. Lee was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Donations can also be made to the Tucker Lee Medical Benefit Fund at ESB Financial. Funds will help Lee see Dr. Faber in Boston, Mass.
T-shirts are also being sold through Shelbys’ Sassy Designs online at https://shelbyssassydesigns.square.site/product/tucker-lee-fundraiser/485.
Ashley’s Army Disc Golf Tournament
A disc golf tournament to benefit Ashley Rodak, who has recently suffered a relapse of leukemia, will be held from 12:30 - 4:20 p.m. May 30 at Derek Riley’s private course in Emporia. The funds raised will go toward medical expenses for Rodak’s upcoming bone marrow transplant.
Entry fee is $45 per doubles team. Register online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Ashley_s_Army_Cancer_Benefit_Tournament_2021.
Lunch and drinks provided following the round. Giveaways and raffle items will be available.
Welcome back family kick-off party
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175 in Emporia, is welcoming the community to its Welcome Back Family Kick Off Party from 5 - 8 p.m. June 5 at the church. A BBQ dinner, yard games, carnival games and prizes, bounce house, music and color powder game are some of the activities. Wear a white shirt if you want to participate in the color powder game.
On Sunday, June 6, the church will resume kids ministries. Beginning June 6, each Sunday an Adult Sunday School Class will be held at 9:30 a.m. and a Worship Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Nursery for babies through non-potty trained children up to age 3, Little Kids Worship for potty trained children ages 3 - 6, and Bigs Kids Worship for ages 7 to grade 5 will be available during the Worship Service.
Check out the New Life CC Facebook page for more information on when the junior and senior high youth group will be meeting.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Summer Full of Life Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held noon - 6 p.m. June 7 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. June 8 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. To make a life-saving appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-RED-CROSS. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment. Give between May 28 - June 13 for a limited-edition Red Cross T-Shirt, while supplies last.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail benefiting Handlebars of Hope is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, June 26 in Reading City Park. Fun 5K run/walk, 14.5-mile or 26.5-mile gravel bike rides. All events are non-timed in the spirit of fun and fitness.
Pre-register by June 12 to receive a T-shirt for $25.00. Cost to sign up the day of registration is $25.00, no T-shirt included. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. the day o fthe event.
Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Check out Tornado Trot & Trail on Facebook for updates and more information.
Summer meal program
The Emporia Public Schools district will offer free breakfast and lunch for all kids ages 1 - 18 Monday - Friday beginning June 2 - July 30.
The meals are available from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. via drive-thru at Riverside, Village and William Allen White elementary schools. No meal services will be offered on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.