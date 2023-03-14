Darrell V. Barrett, 80, died March 9, 2023, at his home in rural El Dorado. He was born November 13, 1942, in Emporia to Vernon and Leona (Lister) Barrett. Darrell graduated from Roosevelt High School in Emporia. He was a feedlot cowboy and farrier. Darrell enjoyed training horses, team roping, boating and most of all, spending time with his family. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962 and in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968.
On September 1, 1979, he married Cynthia Selves in Greensburg. They shared 43 years of marriage.
Darrell is survived by: wife, Cynthia “Cindy” of the home; children, Jesse Barrett and wife Ruth Ann of El Dorado, Tyson Barrett and wife Krystal of Santo, TX, Kristine Freudiger of Richland Hills, TX; grandchildren, Kiara Barrett, McKenna Barrett, Brylan Barrett, Dylan Barrett, Tyler Freudiger; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Naomi Barrett of Wichita; and his beloved partner in crime cat, Sammie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Gary.
Per Darrell’s wishes, cremation will take place. Private family graveside service will take place in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
