An Admire woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute as well as possession of drug paraphernalia in Osage City Sunday night.
According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, Lisa M. Mueller, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Michael B. McGuire of Osage City when an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9:24 p.m. Aug. 8 at Market Street and Topeka Avenue for a traffic violation.
During the stop, a K9 was deployed and narcotics were located. The two subjects were then taken into custody and transported to Osage County Jail.
Both McGuire and Mueller were booked on charges of suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia. McGuire also was charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license.
The popularity of meth will always elude me. It must be amazing stuff. Life in fast forward, I guess. It and stuff like it will always be around, but the end result is so predictable. People sure are something. We see it in the news all the time, but these are just the ones that got caught. They must be out there among us so be nice to everyone, they can be unpredictable.
